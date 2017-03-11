Daylight Saving Time: Clocks ‘Spring Forward’ One Hour Tonight

DETROIT (WWJ) – It is that time of year again when we “spring forward” and set our clocks one hour ahead.
Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, although many people opt to change their clocks before they go to sleep Saturday night.
We know it’s coming every year, but that doesn’t make springing forward any easier. Studies have indicated that losing that extra hour of sleep can raise the risk of everything from heart attacks to car accidents. Dr. Charles Bae, at the Cleveland Clinic, says it can take up to a week for some folks to adjust to the time change.
“Most people are sleep deprived these days so that one hour can have more of an impact than they realize,” said Dr. Bae.
Research shows drivers who lose just one to two hours of sleep increase their crash risk. Dr. Bae says getting less sleep than the recommended seven to eight hours can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol in some cases. Another study suggests that sleep deprivation on the Monday after the start of daylight saving time results in an increase in fatal car accidents.
If you’re feeling sleepy, short afternoon naps are recommended for a few days after the time change until the body adjusts.
Daylight Saving Time will end Nov. 5, when we’ll set our clocks back one hour.