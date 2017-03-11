Elderly Homeowner Killed In Royal Oak House Fire

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — An elderly man died in an early-morning house fire in Royal Oak on Saturday.
Authorities say the 72-year-old man died when his house in the area of Minerva and 4th Street became engulfed in flames just after 2 a.m. Officers quickly responded and the house and saw heavy smoke coming from the roof.
Despite efforts by police and fire personnel to locate the homeowner, the intensity of the fire and smoke hampered entry into the home and caused a portion of the first floor to collapse.
Firefighters extinguished the fire with minimal damage to neighboring homes and no other injuries were reported.
Preliminary investigation indicates the home was not affected by the recent power outage.