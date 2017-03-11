METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 178K Without ServiceLargest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Prevent Frozen Pipes | Safety Tips | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather 

Lions Sign Hayden, Fells And Martin

March 11, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Darren Fells, cornerback D.J. Hayden and wide receiver Keshawn Martin.

The Lions announced the moves Saturday and didn’t disclose contract terms.

Fells spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in 14 games last season, starting seven, and he had 14 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Hayden, a first-round draft pick in 2013 by the Oakland Raiders, played four seasons for them. He started only two games last season, when he had to deal with a hamstring injury.

Martin, a Michigan native who played at Michigan State, is entering his sixth NFL season. He has 62 receptions for 685 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

