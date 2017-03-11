METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 178K Without ServiceLargest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Prevent Frozen Pipes | Safety Tips | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather 

Police: Suspect In Stabbing Shot By Grand Rapids Officer

March 11, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Grand Rapids police say an officer shot and hurt a man identified as a suspect in an earlier stabbing.

Police said in a release that 20-year-old Victor Gonzalez was shot in the stomach Saturday morning as he attempted to flee. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in serious condition.

The release says police won’t “speculate” on whether Gonzalez was armed, since the investigation hasn’t been completed.

Sgt. Terry Dixon says Gonzalez is suspected in an attempted carjacking and stabbing Thursday in a suburban supermarket parking lot.

The officer, who hasn’t been named, was placed on leave. The Michigan State Police has been called to investigate.

 

