White Lake Boating Site In Oakland County To Be Improved

March 11, 2017 11:56 PM

LANSING (AP) — The White Lake boating access site off Duck Lake Road in Oakland County will be closed from mid-May until mid-August for improvements.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says White Lake residents should plan to launch their boats before the mid-May closure. The DNR is providing a skid pier to help with boat launching from mid-March until the work begins.

Officials say the project will include adding 17 parking spaces, a wider launch ramp, landscaping and improved vehicle circulation. The new site design will enable vehicles to enter and exit off Duck Lake Road, reducing vehicle traffic for neighboring property owners.

Money for the project comes from the Michigan State Waterways Fund, which is derived from boat registration fees and the Michigan marine fuel tax.

 

