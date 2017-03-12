CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Lions Bolster Offensive Line, Agreeing To Deal With TJ Lang

March 12, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, TJ Lang

NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with guard T.J. Lang, another significant move to bolster their offensive line in a busy offseason.

Agent Mike McCartney acknowledged the three-year agreement Sunday on Twitter. Detroit also signed tackle Rick Wagner in recent days and could have an upgraded offensive line next season even after the departures of Riley Reiff and Larry Warford.

Lang is from the Detroit area and played in college at Eastern Michigan. But has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers drafted him in the fourth round in 2009. Lang started 13 games last season, but now he’ll return to his home state to join one of Green Bay’s division rivals.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 by Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

