2017 Opening Day Block Party

March 13, 2017 9:31 AM

Opening Day Block Party

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2017
  • Time: Starting at 10 a.m.
  • Where: Grand Circus Park in downtown Detroit across from Comerica Park.
  • What: The Ticket’s Opening Day Block Party Presented by Greektown Casino
    • Tigers Opening Day – The 2017 Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park
  • Other:
    • The Tigers Home Opener is not just a Detroit tradition… it’s Detroit’s biggest party…97.1 The Ticket’s Opening Day Block Party presented by Greektown Casino  …
    • Stop by for live music from Brena, interactive games for fans of all ages, food, fun, merchandise, cold cheap beer and free admission.
    • Even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, hang out in the Labatt Brew and View outdoor pub and watch the game on the big screen.
    • Keep the party going with live tunes from the music stage after the game.
