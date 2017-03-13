2017 Opening Day Block Party

Opening Day Block Party
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2017
- Time: Starting at 10 a.m.
- Where: Grand Circus Park in downtown Detroit across from Comerica Park.
- What: The Ticket’s Opening Day Block Party Presented by Greektown Casino
- Tigers Opening Day – The 2017 Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park
- Other:
- The Tigers Home Opener is not just a Detroit tradition… it’s Detroit’s biggest party…97.1 The Ticket’s Opening Day Block Party presented by Greektown Casino …
- Stop by for live music from Brena, interactive games for fans of all ages, food, fun, merchandise, cold cheap beer and free admission.
- Even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, hang out in the Labatt Brew and View outdoor pub and watch the game on the big screen.
- Keep the party going with live tunes from the music stage after the game.