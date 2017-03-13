METRO DETROIT'S MESSY MONDAY: Ugly Commute Could Continue This Afternoon, Tuesday45K Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Traffic | Weather 

Car Found More Than Week After Crashing Into Kalamazoo River

March 13, 2017 12:32 PM

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – A car that crashed into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek more than a week ago has been recovered.

Dive teams, police officers and firefighters searched starting March 4 after the crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. that day. The search continued for days with officers, boats, a dive team and officials from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The vehicle was found on Sunday by a fisherman. Authorities were called and lifted the car from the water.

Police say they were told a 31-year-old man may have been driving the car, but a body wasn’t found with the vehicle. A search for the man will continue.

