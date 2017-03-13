CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
East Coast Nor'easter Causing Airport Troubles For Detroit Travelers

March 13, 2017 10:39 PM

ROMULUS (WWJ/AP) — Sandwiched between days that felt like spring last week and the official start of spring next week, a “life-threatening” nor’easter is poised to bring a reminder that winter isn’t over yet, with blizzard conditions and a blanket of heavy snow expected in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The effects of that storm are being felt all the way back in Michigan at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, where flights to LaGuardia, Syracuse and Ithaca in New York — along with flights to Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. — are being cancelled and delayed.

Travelers are asked to check online to see if flights are still scheduled.

Meteorologists were calling for snowfall totals as high as 20 inches in New York City from the storm’s start late Monday through Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service warned that blizzard conditions of wind gusts over 35 mph and low visibility would extend from the Philadelphia area to Maine.

The weather service’s office near Philadelphia called the storm “life-threatening” and warned people to “shelter in place.” Coastal flooding was also predicted.

In Michigan, utility crews worked in the snow to restore power to those still without electricity following high winds that hit the state on Wednesday.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

