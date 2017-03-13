East Coast Nor’easter Causing Airport Troubles For Detroit Travelers

ROMULUS (WWJ/AP) — Sandwiched between days that felt like spring last week and the official start of spring next week, a “life-threatening” nor’easter is poised to bring a reminder that winter isn’t over yet, with blizzard conditions and a blanket of heavy snow expected in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
The effects of that storm are being felt all the way back in Michigan at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, where flights to LaGuardia, Syracuse and Ithaca in New York — along with flights to Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. — are being cancelled and delayed.
Travelers are asked to check online to see if flights are still scheduled.
Meteorologists were calling for snowfall totals as high as 20 inches in New York City from the storm’s start late Monday through Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service warned that blizzard conditions of wind gusts over 35 mph and low visibility would extend from the Philadelphia area to Maine.
The weather service’s office near Philadelphia called the storm “life-threatening” and warned people to “shelter in place.” Coastal flooding was also predicted.
In Michigan, utility crews worked in the snow to restore power to those still without electricity following high winds that hit the state on Wednesday.
