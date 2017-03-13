Ezekiel Elliott Pulls Down Woman’s Shirt At St. Patrick’s Day Party [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
I am a bit of a party pooper, so I’ll be staying home Friday. Everyone else seems to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day — and when I say everyone that includes the Dallas Cowboys’ stud RB Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliot was riding on a float during a parade in a Dallas St. Patrick’s Day party and is being criticized for a move that is straight out a “Girl’s Gone Wild” video.
The moment was all caught on tape, and thanks to the fine people at TMZ.com, we can all see the moment in question.
CLICK HERE IF THE VIDEO WON’T DISPLAY ON MOBILE
According to the website:
Zeke was drinking a beer next to a group of people on the roof of a Dallas bar to watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Greenville Ave.
The woman is playing to paradegoers and motions at her breasts — then points to Zeke. Next thing you know, he reaches over and pulls her top down, exposing her bare breast. She scrambles to cover up.
TMZ says they have talked to the reps of Elliot’s and says the woman isn’t upset and wound up hanging out with the former Ohio State Buckeye even after the party concluded.