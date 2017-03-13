Panel OKs Michigan Bear Hunting Regulations For Next 2 Years

METRO DETROIT'S MESSY MONDAY: Ugly Commute Could Continue This Afternoon, Tuesday45K Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Traffic | Weather 

March 13, 2017 2:18 PM

LANSING (AP) – A state panel has approved regulations for bear hunting in Michigan over the next two years.

The Natural Resources Commission made some changes in keeping with recommendations from state experts and advocacy groups.

One new policy bans using chocolate and cocoa products as bait because they could harm bears and other wildlife. Also, the number of dogs that can be used for hunting or training is increasing from six to eight.

The cap on nonresident licenses is rising from a maximum of 2 percent to a maximum of 5 percent of the total quota.

The state license quota in northern Lower Peninsula management units will be increased 19 percent. Upper Peninsula quotas are being adjusted by individual units.

The bear hunting application period runs from May 1 to June 1.

