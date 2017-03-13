‘The Simpsons’ Take A Shot At The Detroit Lions [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The Detroit Lions did quite a bit of work in NFL free agency and most people are praising them for the signings of Rick Wagner and TJ Lang.
Even though the future is looking brighter for the Lions, that didn’t stop “The Simpsons” from taking a shot at the team.
The Simpsons just took a brutal shot at the @Lions! #Ouch @GRUNTFORD13 @ACSpecialK @OlsonsTeam https://t.co/fcxvTqRQxl—
The Kuzinski's (@TeamKuzinski) March 13, 2017
Mocking the Lions fit in perfectly with the show based around Bart becoming a big basketball star at Springfield Elementary. The clip was from a documentary of Bart’s season.
“But all sports stories have an upside, unless you’re a Detroit Lions fan,” the announcer said. If it hurts, maybe it’s because it’s true.
This isn’t the first time the hit show has taken a shot at the Lions.
Maybe the Lions will win a playoff game in 2017-18 season and then all the jokes will go away? One can only hope.