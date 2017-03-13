METRO DETROIT'S MESSY MONDAY: Ugly Commute Could Continue This Afternoon, Tuesday45K Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Traffic | Weather 

‘The Simpsons’ Take A Shot At The Detroit Lions [VIDEO]

March 13, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, the simpsons

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Detroit Lions did quite a bit of work in NFL free agency and most people are praising them for the signings of Rick Wagner and TJ Lang.

Even though the future is looking brighter for the Lions, that didn’t stop “The Simpsons” from taking a shot at the team.

Mocking the Lions fit in perfectly with the show based around Bart becoming a big basketball star at Springfield Elementary. The clip was from a documentary of Bart’s season.

“But all sports stories have an upside, unless you’re a Detroit Lions fan,” the announcer said. If it hurts, maybe it’s because it’s true.

This isn’t the first time the hit show has taken a shot at the Lions.

Maybe the Lions will win a playoff game in 2017-18 season and then all the jokes will go away? One can only hope.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia