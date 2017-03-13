Tim Tebow Gets 1st Hit For Mets, Singles Vs Marlins [VIDEO]

METRO DETROIT'S MESSY MONDAY: Ugly Commute Could Continue This Afternoon, Tuesday | 45K Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Traffic | Weather 

March 13, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: new york mets, Tim Tebow

BILL WHITEHEAD, Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow has gotten his first hit for the New York Mets.

The former NFL quarterback singled Monday in an exhibition game against Miami Marlins left-hander Kyle Lobstein.

Tebow was hitless in his first eight at-bats in spring training before his opposite-field single on a 2-2 pitch leading off the bottom of the fifth inning. He was then erased on a double-play grounder.

Playing left field, the former Heisman Trophy winner made a head-first diving catch in the second inning to rob Justin Bour of a hit.

Tebow batted eighth, and his appearance in the lineup was a surprise. On Friday, manager Terry Collins said there were no plans to bring back the 29-year-old Tebow after his second start.

But the Mets needed players because of the World Baseball Classic and multiple split-squad games and decided to have Tebow join them from their minor league camp.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

