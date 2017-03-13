METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 45K Without ServiceLargest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Prevent Frozen Pipes | Safety Tips | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather 

Traveling Inflatable Art Exhibit Floats Into Michigan Museum

March 13, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Inflatable Contemporary Art

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) – A life-size inflatable Trans Am, 14-foot-tall pink bunnies and a 25-foot-long reclining Buddha-inspired figure are on display as part of an art exhibition in western Michigan.

“Blow Up: Inflatable Contemporary Art” opened last month at the Muskegon Museum of Art and is on display until April. 23.

Those involved say inflatables often connote fun and whimsy and the exhibit explores the imaginative work artists who use air as a sculptural medium. The Muskegon Chronicle reports some of them are used to explore subjects such as explore identity, materialism and war.

The traveling exhibition was organized by Curator Carrie Lederer from the Bedford Gallery of the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California.

 

