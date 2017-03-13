Trump To Talk Auto Industry In Visit To Michigan This Week

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WWJ) – President Donald Trump is headed to Michigan this week to discuss the U.S. auto industry.

WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Glibert says the president is scheduled to visit Ypsilanti, about 35 miles west of Detroit, where he is expected announce a resumption of the mid-cycle review of vehicle tougher fuel economy standards.

“No word on specifics,” Gilbert reported, “but, according to various reports, the president will be joined by the CEOs of the Detroit three carmakers, and several import executives.”

Gilbert said carmakers have complained that mid-cycle review of the standards (which would raise the fleet average fuel efficiency to more than 50 mpg by 2025 from 27.5 mpg in 2010) was cut off by the Obama Administration before they had a chance to give their input.

Speaking to the Detroit News Chris Liddell, former chief financial officer of General Motors Co. who now works for Trump, said, “This is a continuation of a dialogue with the auto industry leaders, and also going back and reconnecting with a lot of the people who elected him.”

Trump’s relationship with auto industry leaders has been varied. Back in January invited auto executives and other business leaders to the White House for a meeting that Ford CEO Mark Fields framed as “very positive,” after Trump in the past criticized Ford and other U.S. automakers for importing cars from Mexico and has threatened tariffs of 35 percent.

Trump later praised Ford, taking some credit for himself, when the company announced it would scrap plans to build a new $1.6 billion plant in Mexico.

While Trump has talked about stepping back federal regulations he says have hindered automakers, including emissions standards, Gilbert says the president has thus far been very vague as to the details.

Trump was last in Michigan in early December when he stopped for a Grand Rapids rally as part of his “thank you tour” of states that helped him with the election.

The White House did not immediately release any details about the Ypsilanti visit.