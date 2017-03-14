Winter Weather: 7,000 Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

3 Women Wanted In Heist At Bed Bath & Beyond [VIDEO]

March 14, 2017 4:40 PM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips to identify three women who allegedly worked together to rob a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Westland.

Police on Tuesday released security video of the trio, each wanted on a charge of retail fraud in connection with the crime at the 35615 Warren Rd. location on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at around 5:15 p.m.

Over $600 worth of merchandise was stolen, according to investigators.

Each of the three suspects is described by police as a black female with a heavy build in her 30s.

Suspect number one had long straight black hair. She was wearing blue and white long-sleeve Detroit Lions t-shirt and black pants.

Suspect number two had her black hair pulled into a bun. She was wearing a blue button-up shirt, dark pants and pink shoes.

Suspect number three had straight black hair wearing a shirt with a white face and multi-colored hair pictured on it with wearing gray pants. She was carrying a red purse.

Anyone who can identify any of these suspects or who has any information about this crime to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600, or Det. Humphrey directly at 734-467-3179.

