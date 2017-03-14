$32 Million Contract Approved For Partial Fix At Fraser Sinkhole

FRASER (WWJ) – Officials in Macomb County have approved the first portion of a plan to repair that massive sinkhole that opened up in Fraser on Christmas Eve.
Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says that under the contract, the drain district will pay $32 million to replace the portion of the sewer that collapsed.
“This is actually to build a shaft,” Miller told WWJ Newsradio 950 on Monday. “First of all, the shaft is going to be 300 feet long, 25 feet wide and 50 feet deep. It’ll be the biggest hole, I think, ever to be dug in Macomb County.”
Miller said they’ll use a local company to do the job.
“The evaluation came back with a unanimous recommendation for Dan’s Excavating; they’re headquartered in Shelby Township,” Miller said. “So, not only are they the low bid, they’re a Macomb County firm, so we’re delighted on every front.”
Officials have said the initial problem arose due to a sewer pipe collapse about 45 feet under the ground. The resulting massive sinkhole is 250 feet long and 100 feet wide — larger than one in 2004 that caused a nearby section of roadway to cave in. No injuries were reported, but several families were displaced.
Miller expects the sinkhole repairs to cost a total $70 million by the time the project is complete; and that likely will not be until around Thanksgiving.
Gov. Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency in Fraser in January after visiting the site.