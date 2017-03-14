Boss Wants To Be Friends On Facebook And Other Workplace Sticky Situations

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – So you’re spending some quality downtime online and what pops up but a friend request … from your boss. What do you do?

Whether it’s a co-worker wearing strong perfume, a drama queen giving you a play by play of their current medical ailment or office-mate rambling on about politics — the question remains — what’s the best way to navigate the workplace landscape.

Handling a sticky situation with a co-worker can be tough reports WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites –you aren’t friends or family with this person so you can’t say whatever you want and you also have to be mindful of company policies.

Dr. Howard Belkin, a psychiatrist in Birmingham, says depending on your concern and the company you work for — sometimes it’s best to voice your complaint to your boss or someone in human resources and let them handle it.

“In most cases you need to have a face-to-face conversation with the person,” says Belkin, “without emotion and without really judging the person.”

For example, if a co-worker wears too much perfume.

Would sending out a mass email without mentioning the individual solve the fragrant issue? Perhaps noting the fact that we work in close quarters and some people are sensitive to fragrances and smells?

In most cases if you voice your concern with kindness and respect there’s a good chance a resolution will be found says Lites.

“However, if you’ve worked somewhere for awhile you kind of can gauge which of your co-workers you could have this discussion with and which ones you need to leave to the professionals.”

How about if your boss wants to be friends with you on Facebook?

“That’s sticky,” says Lites, “You could ignore the friend request, but I would feel guilty and your boss might follow up with another request. So you could set your privacy settings to restrict what your boss can see. If you really have a concern…tell your boss that you keep Facebook just for friends and family…but you’ll be glad to connect on LinkedIn.”