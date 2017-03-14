Caught On Camera: Scrappers Break Into Summit Place Mall [VIDEO]

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police are hoping the public can help identify two suspects who broke into the shuttered Summit Place Mall, likely in search of scrap metal.
The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, February 3 at the former Summit Place Mall along Telegraph Road at Elizabeth Lake Road.
Surveillance video shows two men wearing winter jackets and stocking hats walking around the interior corridors of an office area. Police believed they made entry into the building through a roof hatch, with the intent to scrap metal from inside the building.
The suspects rummaged through several areas before leaving the premise. Police did not indicate if the suspects took anything.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 248-618-6077, or call the anonymous Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.