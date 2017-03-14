Dearborn, Warren, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids Ranked Among ‘Overlooked Dream Cities’

DETROIT (WWJ) – Where can you move to have it all? A pair of metro Detroit cities, and too more in the state, get high marks from a personal finance website.

The city of Dearborn falls at number 14 on GoodCall.com’s list of “Overlooked Dream Cities” — which ranks them by affordability, walk score, entertainment and recreation, crime rate and dining amenities.

Grand Rapids came in at number seven of 100 on the list, Warren at a respectable number 27, and Ann Arbor just behind at 29.

“Most people think big when they imagine moving to their dream city. These are some alternatives you might like better,” the website reads. “…Places where you’d want to, and can actually afford to, live.”

[Sterling Heights, Warren Rank High On List Of Best Places In U.S. To Retire]

Downtown Dearborn Executive Director Cristina Sheppard-Decius says takes great pride in offering some of the best restaurants, museums, art galleries, entertainment and night life in the metro-Detroit area.

The city, she adds, is well-known for cultural diversity, as well as being home to a number of notable gems.

“With The Henry Ford, we have our colleges with Henry Ford College and U of M Dearborn, as well as home to Ford Motor Company — one of the largest companies in the world,” Sheppard-Decius told WWJ’s Zahra Huber.

“But also we have a lot of small, local entrepreneurs making a lot of products here locally.”

Not too far from Michigan, Erie, Pennsylvania grabbed the number one spot while several Ohio cities also ranked high.

Data sources included the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI Crime Data, Sperling’s Bestplaces and Walk Score.

[See the full list and learn more about the methodology, at this link].