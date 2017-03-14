CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Winter Weather: 7,000 Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Dearborn, Warren, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids Ranked Among ‘Overlooked Dream Cities’

March 14, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Grand Rapids, Warren

DETROIT (WWJ) – Where can you move to have it all? A pair of metro Detroit cities, and too more in the state, get high marks from a personal finance website.

The city of Dearborn falls at number 14 on GoodCall.com’s list of “Overlooked Dream Cities” —  which ranks them by affordability, walk score, entertainment and recreation, crime rate and dining amenities.

Grand Rapids came in at number seven of 100 on the list, Warren at a respectable number 27, and Ann Arbor just behind at 29.

“Most people think big when they imagine moving to their dream city. These are some alternatives you might like better,” the website reads.  “…Places where you’d want to, and can actually afford to, live.”

[Sterling Heights, Warren Rank High On List Of Best Places In U.S. To Retire]

Downtown Dearborn Executive Director Cristina Sheppard-Decius says takes great pride in offering some of the best restaurants, museums, art galleries, entertainment and night life in the metro-Detroit area.

The city, she adds, is well-known for cultural diversity, as well as being home to a number of notable gems.

“With The Henry Ford, we have our colleges with Henry Ford College and U of M Dearborn, as well as home to Ford Motor Company — one of the largest companies in the world,”  Sheppard-Decius told WWJ’s Zahra Huber.

“But also we have a lot of small, local entrepreneurs making a lot of products here locally.”

Not too far from Michigan, Erie, Pennsylvania grabbed the number one spot while several Ohio cities also ranked high.

Data sources included the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI Crime Data, Sperling’s Bestplaces and Walk Score.

[See the full list and learn more about the methodology, at this link].

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia