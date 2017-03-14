Dennis Rodman Performs On A Las Vegas Street [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Growing up, I was a huge fan of the man known as “The Worm.” Dennis Rodman was the man in Detroit for awhile, then he went to San Antonio and NBA fans got a look at what the real Rodman was like.

When Rodman had his numbers retired by the Detroit Pistons in 2011, I was lucky enough to cover the event and watching him tear up it really made me understand how important the Pistons and the game of basketball were to him.

Six years have passed since that day and Rodman has gone through his usual array of crazy ups and downs, including meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and most recently performing on a Las Vegas street.

The video is from TMZ.com and shows Rodman, wearing his trademark sweat pants, joined by a man who plays the drums on buckets. He was so impressed he had to join him for a rendition of James Brown’s “Get On Up.”

We’re told it all went down around 10 PM … when Rodman was walking around the strip and saw the dude murdering the bucket drums.

Dennis Rodman Street Performing In Vegas (VIDEO) https://t.co/V3aU3diYDH — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 14, 2017

Usually this isn’t a move that a Hall of Fame basketball player would do on the regular, but Dennis Rodman isn’t your regular Hall of Famer either.

Having said all that, Rodman actually did a great job with the singing and who knows, maybe Rodman will turn this into a new profession.