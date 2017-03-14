CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
Winter Weather: 2,500 Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

DTE Working To Restore Power To Remaining 2,500 Customers Affected By Wind Storm

March 14, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: DTE

DETROIT (WWJ) – Power has now been restored to all but under one percent of the hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy customers who lost service last week.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, 2,500 customers affected by last Wednesday’s windstorm remain without power. DTE says snow and icy road conditions coupled with complicated and time-consuming repairs impeded restoration efforts early in the week.

Some of the outages are more complex or are in hard-to-reach areas adding to the time and manpower necessary, according to DTE.

While there are undoubtedly unhappy and inconvenienced customers many took to social media to extended their appreciation for those working to restore their power in less than favorable winter weather conditions.

While there are undoubtedly unhappy and inconvenienced customers — many took to social media to extended their appreciation for those working to restore their power in less than favorable winter weather conditions.

Tuesday evening DTE Energy released a statement which stated they continue to prioritize the remaining 2,500 customers who have been without power since Wednesday.

Noting that their biggest challenge continues to be the number of jobs with extensive damage. DTE says they currently have over 3,000 crews working in the field, and due to the complexity and dispersed nature of the remaining outages, additional crews from other utilities continue to assist DTE.

[CHECK THE DTE OUTAGE MAP]

Questions from DTE customers throughout the restoration process:

List of common concerns and DTE’s responses.

DTE Energy shares the following safety tips for residents:

For those running a generator

Never operate a generator inside your home or in other enclosed or partially-enclosed spaces, including garages.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends generators be positioned at least 20 feet from doors, windows and vents to prevent carbon monoxide from entering the home.

· Customers should stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they may contact, and consider them live. Do not cross yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area.

The weather continues to be cold. Here are some tips to protect your home:

Running water, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside.

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children.

To drain pipes, locate your home’s main water shut-off valve. Turn to the off position. Turn on every water fixture in the house until the water stops running. Open all faucets and flush all toilets in the house, starting with the top floor and working your way down.

At the peak, 800,000 homes and businesses were in the dark, making for “the largest weather event in DTE Energy history.” The high winds caused extensive tree damage, resulting in more than 9,000 reported downed power lines and hundreds of downed trees.

To report and outage or downed line to DTE, call 800-477-4747.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia