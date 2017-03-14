Forced To Resign, US Attorney Barbara McQuade To Teach At University Of Michigan:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, forced by the Trump Administration to resign her post, will teach at University of Michigan law school.

The school said Tuesday that McQuade will teach criminal law, criminal procedure and national security law. She has undergraduate and law degrees from Michigan.

McQuade says helping today’s students develop a deep understanding of the legal system “has never been more important.”

She was chief federal prosecutor in eastern Michigan for seven years, after 12 years as an assistant U.S. attorney before the Trump administration last week told all U.S. attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama to step down.

McQuade told WWJ Newsradio 950 she thought she’d have more time to make the transition but found out she was let go in a press release put out by the Department of Justice.

“I don’t want to dwell on my departure; I’d rather focus on all that we accomplished,” she said, “and my great confidence on the people who remain as career prosecutors that will continue the great work of the office.”

McQuade said currently she is getting acting U.S. Attorney Dan Lemisch up to speed on all the cases the office is working on like a case against ISIS supporters, Volkswagen and public corruption cases.

And then?

“Well, my house hasn’t been cleaned in seven years so I suppose I outta tackle that as a place to start,” McQuade said. “I don’t really know just yet, so I’ll get through the next couple weeks and then figure out how to spend my remaining time until I’m on to my next job.”

In Grand Rapids, Patrick Miles Jr. resigned as U.S. attorney for western Michigan and the Upper Peninsula on Jan. 20.

