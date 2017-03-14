CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Winter Weather: 7,000 Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Forced To Resign, US Attorney Barbara McQuade To Teach At University Of Michigan:

March 14, 2017 3:14 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, forced by the Trump Administration to resign her post, will teach at University of Michigan law school.

The school said Tuesday that McQuade will teach criminal law, criminal procedure and national security law. She has undergraduate and law degrees from Michigan.

McQuade says helping today’s students develop a deep understanding of the legal system “has never been more important.”

She was chief federal prosecutor in eastern Michigan for seven years, after 12 years as an assistant U.S. attorney before the Trump administration last week told all U.S. attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama to step down.

McQuade told WWJ Newsradio 950 she thought she’d have more time to make the transition but found out she was let go in a press release put out by the Department of Justice.

“I don’t want to dwell on my departure; I’d rather focus on all that we accomplished,” she said, “and my great confidence on the people who remain as career prosecutors that will continue the great work of the office.”

McQuade said currently she is getting acting U.S. Attorney Dan Lemisch up to speed on all the cases the office is working on like a case against ISIS supporters, Volkswagen and public corruption cases.

And then?

“Well, my house hasn’t been cleaned in seven years so I suppose I outta tackle that as a place to start,” McQuade said. “I don’t really know just yet, so I’ll get through the next couple weeks and then figure out how to spend my remaining time until I’m on to my next job.”

In Grand Rapids, Patrick Miles Jr. resigned as U.S. attorney for western Michigan and the Upper Peninsula on Jan. 20.

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia