Winter Weather: 7,000 Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Gratiot Closed Due To Crash, Power Lines Down Near Macomb Mall

March 14, 2017 11:02 AM

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Police said it was a “minor crash” in Roseville Tuesday morning, but enough to topple a utility pole and send power lines across Gratiot Ave.

At 11 a.m., Gratiot remained closed in both directions south of Masonic, along with the ramp from eastbound I-94 to northbound Gratiot (Exit 231).

Police said a car changing lanes bumped into a second car, which the left the road and clipped the pole, not far from Macomb Mall.

No injuries were reported, with only minor damage to the car. Police thanked DTE Energy crews for their quick response to the scene to fix the pole.

WWJ’s Lorna Stevens is suggesting Groesbeck or Little Mack as alternates.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia