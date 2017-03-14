Gratiot Closed Due To Crash, Power Lines Down Near Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Police said it was a “minor crash” in Roseville Tuesday morning, but enough to topple a utility pole and send power lines across Gratiot Ave.
At 11 a.m., Gratiot remained closed in both directions south of Masonic, along with the ramp from eastbound I-94 to northbound Gratiot (Exit 231).
Police said a car changing lanes bumped into a second car, which the left the road and clipped the pole, not far from Macomb Mall.
No injuries were reported, with only minor damage to the car. Police thanked DTE Energy crews for their quick response to the scene to fix the pole.
WWJ’s Lorna Stevens is suggesting Groesbeck or Little Mack as alternates.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.