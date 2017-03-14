Winter Weather: 7,000 Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

It’s National ‘Steak and BJ Day,’ Allegedly

March 14, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: steak and bj

There are plenty of weird holidays we’re supposed to acknowledge these days, from celebrations of ice cream, corn dogs and potato chips to national dress up your pet day.

Now, according to the Internet, today, March 14, aka 3-14, is “steak and BJ” day.

OK guys, we get it, you like both these things … But do these two unrelated man-friendly things have their own holiday?

Turns out it’s true, sort of.

There are various websites dedicated to the concept of March 14 as “steak and blowjob” day, and they all share a common description. Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, with its themes of flowers and candy, and it’s meant stereo typically for women.

Men needed their own holiday, the legend says. So they get it exactly a month later.

“Men work very hard to satisfy their lovers on Valentine’s Day, and, given their ebullient dedication, Steak & BJ Day is a joyous opportunity to repay the favour,” according to Urban Dictionary. “No cards, no flowers, no special nights on the town; the name explains it all: just a steak and a BJ on March 14th. That’s it.”

The “holiday” allegedly dates back to 2003.

Before you go looking for your Hallmark card to celebrate the occasion, it’s important to know if anyone actually marks this day.

According to Twitter, there are lots of hopeful men spreading the word.

It’s unclear, though, how many of their partners will be making dinner reservations, baking a cake, buying cards, and marking the occasion with its obvious intent.

