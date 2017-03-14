Justin Verlander Torches Another Twitter Troll

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
It’s going to come to a point where people will stop hating on Justin Verlander via Twitter.
In the past he has taken down trolls who have questioned his offseason workouts, his downtime from baseball and, most recently, the Tigers’ struggles in spring training.
Tuesday wasn’t any different for the former AL MVP. He tweeted, “Love this pic. Feel like it personifies one of my favorite aspects of pitching. Me vs You.…”
It didn’t take long for a hater to say, “@JustinVerlander where’d the ball end up? Upper outside corner? Or right field bleachers? 😎👍🏻 #Tigers.”
Verlander quickly fired back, “Considering the only hit I gave up yesterday was a bunt single I’m assuming it didn’t go in the bleachers there Hollywood. 😎😎”
If there is a lesson to learn here, it’s don’t try going after Verlander on social media if you don’t want to be called out.