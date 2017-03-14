CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Lacy’s Agent Says Running Back To Join Seahawks

March 14, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Eddie Lacy, Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Eddie Lacy’s agent says the former Green Bay running back is joining the Seattle Seahawks.

Lacy’s management group, Sports Trust Advisors, said Tuesday on Twitter that the four-year veteran has agreed to terms with the Seahawks. Seattle has been plagued by injuries at the position in recent years.

Lacy was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers coach Mike McCarthy at times.

Last season, Lacy played in only five games, sidelined by ankle problems.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

