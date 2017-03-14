Winter Weather: 4,000 Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Megan Fox Sizzles In New Lingerie Video

March 14, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Megan Fox

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

At one point, Megan Fox was the IT girl. When she appeared in the first “Transformers” movie people went wild for one particular scene.

After working with toy robots she parlayed that into a roll as April O’Neil in the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies, which I think she played really well.

After having three children with her husband Brian Austin Green, Fox is the face for Frederick’s of Hollywood in a new video promoting their spring collection of lingerie.

According to Maxim.com:

The 30-year-old actress and former Maxim cover girl is the new co-owner, brand ambassador and designer of Frederick’s, in case you hadn’t heard, and also makes for a pretty legit model for their sultry lace and latex wares.

I would like to imagine this will be a solid marketing campaign for Frederick’s of Hollywood!

