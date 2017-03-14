Megan Fox Sizzles In New Lingerie Video

By: Evan Jankens
At one point, Megan Fox was the IT girl. When she appeared in the first “Transformers” movie people went wild for one particular scene.
After working with toy robots she parlayed that into a roll as April O’Neil in the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies, which I think she played really well.
After having three children with her husband Brian Austin Green, Fox is the face for Frederick’s of Hollywood in a new video promoting their spring collection of lingerie.
“So much of the time women are taught to feel uncomfortable about what they are wearing, what I hope to do with Frederick’s is give women the power to look and feel good.”-Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) talks about her new role as co-owner, global ambassador, and designer of @fredericks_hollywood. Read the full interview and see more photos now in the link in our bio. #FredericksxMeganFox #sponsored
According to Maxim.com:
The 30-year-old actress and former Maxim cover girl is the new co-owner, brand ambassador and designer of Frederick’s, in case you hadn’t heard, and also makes for a pretty legit model for their sultry lace and latex wares.
I would like to imagine this will be a solid marketing campaign for Frederick’s of Hollywood!