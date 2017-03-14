Winter Weather: 7,000 Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Meow Madness: The Purrfect Mix Of Kittens And Basketball

March 14, 2017 10:22 AM

By Doug Feinberg, AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Watch out Villanova and Kentucky (and Arizona and Northwestern), there’s a new set of cats going wild for March Madness.
Time for Meow Madness, coming in April.

Buoyed by the success of the Kitten Bowl, the Hallmark Channel is debuting a new show hosted by Beth Stern that will air on Monday, April 3 — the same day as the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game.

“Meow Madness is sure to be purrfect,” Stern deadpanned.

Stern, the wife of radio shock jock Howard Stern, is a huge cat ambassador who works year-round with the North Shore Animal League of America, urging people to spay, neuter and release and adopt pets.

The Sterns are foster parents to kittens — a few hundred in all over the last couple years. Beth tries to find permanent homes, but letting go is never easy.

“It’s the hardest thing in the world to see them go,” she said. “I think I’ve cried over 300 times.”

The show is staged on a mini basketball court on a midtown Manhattan soundstage. Kittens, with cute names like Meow Ming, Lonso Fur-Ball, Stephen Furry and Meow-Tumbo roamed over the court as well as a faux-Vegas casino area where they could “make bets.”

“I played basketball when I was younger and love the sport,” Stern said. “What could be better than putting together the sport I love with all of these adorable kittens.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia