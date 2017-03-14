Michigan H.S. Basketball Player Hits Circus Three-Pointer While Diving Out Of Bounds [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
March Madness isn’t limited to the NCAA Tournament.
Michael Melaragni from Stoney Creek High School can attest to that.
In his team’s game against Linden High School in the regional semifinals of the MHSAA Boys Basketball State Championship on Monday night, Melaragni hit a ridiculous three-pointer while diving out of bounds in an attempt to keep a loose ball in play. Intentional? Accidental?
Who cares — it counts.
Stoney Creek (19-5) rolled to a 53-39 win over Linden (8-15) and will face Clarkston in the regional final on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals. Clarkston (23-1) knocked off Dakota, 68-48, on Monday night.
The state championship will be held on March 25.