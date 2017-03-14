CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Michigan H.S. Basketball Player Hits Circus Three-Pointer While Diving Out Of Bounds [VIDEO]

March 14, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Clarkston High School, High School Basketball, Linden High School, Stoney Creek High School, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

March Madness isn’t limited to the NCAA Tournament.

Michael Melaragni from Stoney Creek High School can attest to that.

In his team’s game against Linden High School in the regional semifinals of the MHSAA Boys Basketball State Championship on Monday night, Melaragni hit a ridiculous three-pointer while diving out of bounds in an attempt to keep a loose ball in play. Intentional? Accidental?

Who cares — it counts.

Stoney Creek (19-5) rolled to a 53-39 win over Linden (8-15) and will face Clarkston in the regional final on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals. Clarkston (23-1) knocked off Dakota, 68-48, on Monday night.

The state championship will be held on March 25.

