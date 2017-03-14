CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
‘SNL’ Weekend Update Segment Gets Summer Prime-Time Run

March 14, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Saturday Night Live

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Saturday Night Live” gets the summer off, but “Weekend Update” will keep the political satire coming in prime time.

NBC said Tuesday that four episodes of “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” will air at 9 p.m. Thursday starting Aug. 10.

Michael Che and Colin Jost, who anchor the segment, will be joined by other “SNL” cast members, the network said.

“Weekend Update” has ventured away from its late-night turf into prime time before, but political tumult makes it an especially ripe opportunity for the faux newscast.

“SNL” is enjoying a ratings bounce from milking President Donald Trump’s election and the early days of his administration.

The season to date is the show’s most-watched in 24 years, with viewership up 26 percent over last year and averaging 11 million weekly, NBC said.

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Michael Adrian says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Bull dung!

    Reply

