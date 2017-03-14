Winter Weather: 7,000 Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Still On The WayEast Coast Storm Causing Airport Troubles For Detroit TravelersTraffic | Weather

UAW-Ford Hosting Free Resource Fair For Women

March 14, 2017 5:41 AM

DETROIT (AP) – UAW-Ford is hosting a free resource fair as part of Women’s History Month.

The “Celebrating and Empowering Women” expo will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at UAW-Ford’s National Programs Center in Detroit.

UAW-Ford Vice President Jimmy Settles says in a release that “now more than ever, women need the support of the communities in which they’ve served so devotedly to stand in solidarity with them to help them to break new ground.”

The event will include seminars, complimentary chair massages, ear acupuncture and blood pressure screenings.

UAW-Ford is a collaboration of the United Auto Workers and Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co.

