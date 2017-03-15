Winter Weather: 2,000 Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

2 Children Injured When SUV Strikes Horse-Drawn Buggy

March 15, 2017 1:32 PM

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two children have been hurt after the horse-drawn buggy they were riding in was struck by a SUV in mid-Michigan.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Bloomer Township, northwest of Grand Rapids.

The 23-year-old driver of the SUV was behind the buggy when she hit it near an intersection.

Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies say the children — ages 13 and 10 — suffered multiple injuries. They eventually were airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital with critical injuries. Their names were not released.

Deputies say the angle of the bright morning sun may have played a role in the crash.

The horse was injured and had to be euthanized at the scene of the crash.

