2 Children Injured When SUV Strikes Horse-Drawn Buggy

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two children have been hurt after the horse-drawn buggy they were riding in was struck by a SUV in mid-Michigan.
The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Bloomer Township, northwest of Grand Rapids.
The 23-year-old driver of the SUV was behind the buggy when she hit it near an intersection.
Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies say the children — ages 13 and 10 — suffered multiple injuries. They eventually were airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital with critical injuries. Their names were not released.
Deputies say the angle of the bright morning sun may have played a role in the crash.
The horse was injured and had to be euthanized at the scene of the crash.
