Anti-Trump Protester Detained By Police Amid Scuffle Outside President’s Speech [VIDEO]

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WWJ) – A woman was briefly detained, but no one was injured, during a scuffle between pro and anti-Trump demonstrators near Detroit.
With hundreds on site Wednesday as President Donald Trump spoke to autoworkers inside a hanger at the American Center for Mobility, tensions heated up between opposing groups standing in the cold outside.
WWJ’s Sandra McNeill reports members of a Washtenaw County SWAT team physically intervened after a University of Michigan student pulled a flag off of a float belonging to a Trump supporter.
“And the police immediately jumped on me and were ready to detain me,” the culprit, Lena Amick, explained at the scene.
She admitted she was in the wrong.
“It was impulsive and in frustration at feeling not heard in this country,” she added. “And then the police came and said ‘Do you want to go to jail?’ and I said, ‘No’ …or I don’t remember what I said. And then when I asked, ‘Am I being arrested?’ he asked, ‘Do you want to be arrested?'”
In the end, no one was taken into custody.
The protesters dispersed shortly after the President’s speech concluded, just before 3 p.m.
“It was impulsive and in frustration at feeling not heard in this country,”
straight from the mouth of a clueless snowflake with no self control