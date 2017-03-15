BREAKING: 2 Detroit Police Officers Shot; Suspect At Large

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are confirming that two Detroit police officers have been shot and the search is on for the suspect on the city’s west side .
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports came in saying that two police officers were rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital where their condition has not been reported.
The incident happened in the area of Tillman and Ash in Detroit.
The suspect Raymond Durham, 59, is described as having salt and pepper beard, and wearing a tan pants and tan jacket.
Police are asking for people to avoid the area that borders Vernor and Martin Luther King Blvd. due to the search for the suspect in this shooting and telling residents in the area to lock their doors.
If you have any information about Raymond Durham or where he is you are asked to contact Detroit police or call 9-1-1 immediately.
