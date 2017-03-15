CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
BREAKING: 2 Detroit Police Officers Shot; Suspect At Large

March 15, 2017 8:54 PM
Filed Under: detroit, officers shot

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are confirming that two Detroit police officers have been shot and the search is on for the suspect on the city’s west side .

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports came in saying that two police officers were rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital where their condition has not been reported.

The incident happened in the area of Tillman and Ash in Detroit.

The suspect Raymond Durham, 59, is described as having salt and pepper beard, and wearing a tan pants and tan jacket.

Police are asking for people to avoid the area that borders Vernor and Martin Luther King Blvd. due to the search for the suspect in this shooting and telling residents in the area to lock their doors.

If you have any information about Raymond Durham or where he is you are asked to contact Detroit police or call 9-1-1 immediately.

