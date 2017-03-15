Emily Ratajkowski In New DKNY Commercial Will Make You Stop What You Are Doing [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Six weeks ago model Emily Ratajkowski posted an Instagram photo where she was holding a cup of coffee and wearing nothing but lingerie.

Weekend mood ☕️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

Now we finally know why she was walking around in the public drinking coffee in her bra and underwear. She was filming a commercial for DKNY. It might be her finest work yet.

When you read the headline you probably thought there was no possible way you would actually stop what you’re doing when she appears. But many people in the video actually did stop what they were doing. One man even got into a car accident.

The video is set with the supermodel waking up and leaving her apartment wearing next to nothing and just causing commotion throughout the city. This video was very well done!