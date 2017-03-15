Golden Tate And His Wife Elise Share Wedding Photos

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Over the weekend, Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate and his fiance Elise finally tied the knot in Cabo. The theme, according to the couple’s social media accounts, was “It Tates Two.”
Wow. The best week of my life from top to bottom. I got to marry the most beautiful woman on the planet. It was amazing having all our family and best friends out to Cabo to share our big week. 250 people flying to Cabo's largest destination wedding ever – we love y'all. Been getting texts and calls every day it was the best week of their lives… We concur. But it was our guests, who made each day so amazing… so unforgettable… our yacht party, karaoke nights, Cabo wabo, beach party, volleyball games, golf balls into the ocean, custom corn hole games, personalized notes everywhere in our fully rented out hotel, pool party- turned music video… leading up to our wedding of the century… my bride… this week… wow… the only thing left is to renew our vows next year and do this again… we will be having FOMO for the next 364 days. Guests- give us your favorite memories! We're making a book!! And add all ur pics to my wife's stream! (Text her if u need to be added) Special thanks to our planners @amyabbottevents it's taken us days to even comprehend this week. We literally love you & lauren
The couple started their wedding week off with a 180-person yacht party.
a few of my bridesmaid queeeeens on our 180 person yacht party on Thursday! Like how did this week even happen!!! 😭🙌🏼 … special 😘 to Alex Michelle Jenay and Carly… you 4 getting there a week early, literally working your butts off for us… we cannot even begin to tell you how much we appreciate you… set up this kickoff with a BANG and into the perfect 4 day weekend …everything went by so fast and with so many people to see…and I'm just becoming a human again getting a few pics texted to me … We are just so grateful for all of the bridesmaids!! Your support and love means everything 👑. #itTATEStwo
From there the new Mrs. Tate shared photos on her Instagram of the actual wedding and it looked spectacular.
According to one of the photos, Tate had 11 groomsmen that included former Lions RB Reggie Bush and Tate’s teammate from Notre Dame Jimmy Clausen.
Reggie Bush shared a video on his Instagram account from the wedding hitting a golf ball into the Pacific Ocean.
Last July the couple held their bachelor and bachelorette parties, which looked amazing. I don’t know why, but I can’t get over the yacht party. How big was that boat?