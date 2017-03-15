Golden Tate And His Wife Elise Share Wedding Photos

Wow. The best week of my life from top to bottom. I got to marry the most beautiful woman on the planet. It was amazing having all our family and best friends out to Cabo to share our big week. 250 people flying to Cabo's largest destination wedding ever – we love y'all. Been getting texts and calls every day it was the best week of their lives… We concur. But it was our guests, who made each day so amazing… so unforgettable… our yacht party, karaoke nights, Cabo wabo, beach party, volleyball games, golf balls into the ocean, custom corn hole games, personalized notes everywhere in our fully rented out hotel, pool party- turned music video… leading up to our wedding of the century… my bride… this week… wow… the only thing left is to renew our vows next year and do this again… we will be having FOMO for the next 364 days. Guests- give us your favorite memories! We're making a book!! And add all ur pics to my wife's stream! (Text her if u need to be added) Special thanks to our planners @amyabbottevents it's taken us days to even comprehend this week. We literally love you & lauren

A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT