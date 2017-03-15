Man Killed In Head-On Crash Outside Of Southfield High School

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Police say a man was killed in a head-on crash with a student just outside of Southfield High School.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon along 10 Mile Road near Lahser Road.
Authorities say it appears the man crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another car driven by a student. He was fatally injured.
The condition of the student is unknown.
The man’s name has not yet been released. An autopsy is set for Wednesday.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.