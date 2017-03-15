Winter Weather: 2,500 Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Michigan Board Unanimously Opposes A-F Grades For Schools

March 15, 2017 5:05 AM

LANSING (AP) – The State Board of Education is unanimously against issuing A-to-F grades for every public school in Michigan.

The bipartisan board adopted a statement Tuesday opposing a letter grade accountability system as part of the state’s plan to comply with a new federal education law.

Superintendent Brian Whiston and the state Education Department had planned to implement the A-F proposal, but recently changed course after considering feedback from board members and others. Instead, the state will issue “dashboard”-style report cards with each school’s performance on state tests and other information.

A statewide A-F system will only be implemented if the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Rick Snyder enact legislation.

A letter grade system is still expected for schools in Detroit under laws that provided a state bailout to the district last year.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia