Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis Facing Domestic Violence Charge

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Former Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis, a highly-touted prospect in the 2017 NFL draft, is facing a domestic violence charge stemming from an incident that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Ann Arbor police Detective Lt. Matthew Lige told MLive.com that Lewis has been accused of assaulting his 20-year-old girlfriend.
Lewis’ girlfriend called police around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and claimed there had been a physical altercation at Lewis’ residence near downtown Ann Arbor. Lige said the reporting officers were initially unsure of what had happened.
“It wasn’t clear to the officers if there was an assault, or who the aggressor was,” he said.
But further investigation resulted in a misdemeanor assault charge against Lewis, who will be arraigned through the 15th District Court at an unknown date. According to MLive, “Misdemeanor offenders usually get notice through the mail and come to ‘walk-in arraignments’ at the court.”
Lewis, 21, was a two-time All-American at Michigan and the Big Ten defensive back of the year in 2016. He attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit.
CBS Sports considers Lewis the eighth best cornerback in the 2017 draft and projects he will be selected in the second round.