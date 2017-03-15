Missing Detroit Man May Stand Out Due To His Height [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and a local family are looking for tips to find a man who had been missing for a week.
Robert Bradfield, 69, was last seen by his son at their home in the 10000 block of Archdale in Detroit on Wednesday, March 8, at around 5 p.m.
Police said Bradfield left home at that time, never returned and no one has heard from him.
This missing man may stand out due to his height. He is described as a black male, 6’7” and around 210 lbs, with a brown complexion and salt and pepper hair. A description of his clothing at the time of his disappearance was not provided.
Police said Bradfield believed to be in good mental and physical condition.
Anyone who may have seen Bradfield or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Sixth Precinct’s Investigations Unit at 313-596-5640.