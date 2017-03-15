Winter Weather: 2,000 Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Patriots Re-Sign Coveted Pro Bowl LB Dont’a Hightower

March 15, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots

KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have re-signed Pro Bowl linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Hightower’s agency, SportsTrust Advisors, tweeted the agreement on Wednesday and his agent Pat Dye, Jr confirmed it. The new pact is for four years and $43.5 million.

It brings back one of the Patriots’ biggest free agents, who has helped New England win two Super Bowls in his five NFL seasons. He has 372 tackles and 17 sacks since being a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2012.

He also had one of the biggest plays in last month’s Super Bowl. He forced a fumble on a sack on Atlanta’s Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter, helping swing the momentum New England’s way in its comeback 34-28 overtime victory.

Hightower, 27, took free agent visits with both the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, but will return to captain a defense that allowed a league-low 15.6 points per game during the regular-season in 2016.

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

___

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia