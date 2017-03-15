Police Ask For Help Locating Teen Missing Since Friday

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public to locate a teen missing since Friday.
Tiara Camak was last seen by her mother on March 10, around 6:30 p.m. at their home in the 20200 block of Kentucky. Tiara left to go to the store and never returned.
Tiara is 13-years-old, 5’1”, 98 lbs, with a dark brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and slim build.
She was last seen wearing a long black coat, red shirt, blue jeans, and black and white boots.
If anyone has seen Tiara Camak, or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please contact the Detroit Police Department Twelfth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240.