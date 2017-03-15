CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Police Ask For Help Locating Teen Missing Since Friday

March 15, 2017 12:08 AM
Filed Under: missing, Tiara Camak

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public to locate a teen missing since Friday.

missing tiara camak e1489550777770 Police Ask For Help Locating Teen Missing Since Friday

Tiara Camak.

Tiara Camak was last seen by her mother on March 10, around 6:30 p.m. at their home in the 20200 block of Kentucky. Tiara left to go to the store and never returned.

Tiara is 13-years-old, 5’1”, 98 lbs, with a dark brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and slim build.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat, red shirt, blue jeans, and black and white boots.

 

If anyone has seen Tiara Camak, or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please contact the Detroit Police Department Twelfth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240.

