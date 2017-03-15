Winter Weather: 2,000 Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Power Outages From Last Week’s Windstorm Down To Less Than 2,000

March 15, 2017 7:42 AM
Filed Under: power outage

DETROIT (WWJ) – Power has now been restored to nearly all of the 800,000 DTE Energy customers who lost service during last week’s gale force winds.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, less than 2,000 customers remain without power. DTE says snow and icy road conditions coupled with complicated and time-consuming repairs impeded restoration efforts, but hundreds of crew members are working around the clock to get things back up and running.

“Field crews are fully mobilized and will continue to work until every customer affected by the storm has power,” DTE said in a statement. “You may not see us directly at your location, but we are in your community working as quickly and safely as possible to get your lights on.”

[CHECK THE DTE OUTAGE MAP]

At the peak, 800,000 homes and businesses were in the dark, making for “the largest weather event in DTE Energy history.” The high winds caused extensive tree damage, resulting in more than 9,000 reported downed power lines and hundreds of downed trees.

To report and outage or downed line to DTE, call 800-477-4747.

