Seattle Mariners Make Hype Video And Come Up With Amazing HR Celebrations [VIDEO]

You ever get sick of looking at social media? From Twitter to Facebook to even Instagram, you feel like you’ve seen it all, or you just don’t care as much as you used to. We all go through the phases and some of us even decide to eventually leave the world of retweets and favorites. In fact, I’m at such a crossroads currently, but then I found something that renewed my faith in it all. Just when I was ready to log out permanently I came across something that is pure genius from the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners, in a hype video for the upcoming season decided to kill the all popular bat flip and come up with other ideas instead to do after hitting a home run.

Bat flips are so last season. It's time for something new. pic.twitter.com/NLbhCiNlYh — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

These players are on to something; the bat flip, while effective and awesome is getting a bit old and kudos to them for realizing something different is needed. The Seattle players invented such post home run salutes as the Swashbuckler, the Jockey, the Lullaby and my favorite the Grandpa. However more can be done! I feel the need to add to this video with 3 of my own ideas.

3. The Bench Press

After hitting a homer, take a bat and start bench pressing it. Not only will you send the message that you have mad power but it will also make the pitcher that gave up the homer feel pretty small.

2. The Drive

Hit a bomb and then immediately take the bat and do your best Dustin Johnson impression. Make sure to hold the pose after you finish using your bat as a driver. You’ll make every highlight video in America and the opposing pitcher will no doubt bean you the next time you come to the plate. Nothing helps an on base percentage like a free trip to first base.

1. The Dig

After your homer flies out of the park, quickly take your bat and start digging like it’s a shovel. You’ll look really cool doing it plus you essentially are sending the message that you’re digging a hole for the pitcher to climb in to get away from the embarrassment of giving up a homer.

What do you think? Man, I have way too much time on my hands, but you must admit that I came up with some solid additions to the video.