US Women’s Hockey Players Threaten Boycott Over Wages

STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer

The U.S. women’s hockey team is threatening to boycott the world championships because of a wage dispute.

The team announced Wednesday that they will not participate in the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament that begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan. A spokesman for USA Hockey did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Players say they informed USA Hockey that they would not report to training camp March 21 unless meaningful progress is made on fair support and wages. The U.S. is the defending champion after winning the gold medal last year.

The players are seeking a contract with USA Hockey that they say “includes appropriate compensation.”

The players have had contracts only in Olympic years and are seeking a deal that covers them in all other years. According to the statement released by a law firm representing players, USA Hockey has paid players $1,000 a month during their six-month Olympic residency period and “virtually nothing” the rest of the time.

Captain Meghan Duggan says players are asking USA Hockey “to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought.”

The wage dispute follows one by U.S. women’s soccer players, who last March filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The U.S. team was already in the midst of change after Ken Klee was replaced as coach by Robb Stauber weeks before the start of the tournament.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)