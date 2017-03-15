WATCH: Fan Essentials: What Would You Change?

Alyssa Naimoli

The NCAA Tournament is a near-perfect feast of college basketball. So figuring out what to change might seem like a challenge. Or maybe not. Even March Madness, the annual basketball battle royal to determine the NCAA’s champion, could use a little tweaking.

On ‘What Would You Change,’ a recent episode of Fan Essentials, CBS Sports Radio and WFAN talent weigh in with how they would improve the NCAA Tournament. And they don’t hold back.

“That Championship Game on Monday night, starting late on the East Coast,” ranted Gregg Giannotti, co-host of Gio & Jones. “Sorry, I gotta get some sleep. I want this game on Sunday or earlier, I don’t care about the people on the West Coast.”

The First Four has been a point of contention since it was first introduced back in 2001. Evan Roberts, co-host of Benigno & Roberts on WFAN in New York, sees them as a waste of time. “I think it’s confusing for the brackets; I’d go back to having 64 teams. In fact, I’d even consider making it 32 teams.”

Too much of something can dilute the quality overall. And that’s certainly a danger with what are essentially play-in games.

That watering down shows up in other ways, as Brandon Tierney, co-host of Tiki and Tierney, and Doug Gottlieb, host of The Doug Gottlieb Show, suggest.

“Most of these big time basketball arenas on campus [hold] 16-17,000-ish,” said Tierney. “Then you get to the Final Four and you’re playing in front of [at least] 60,000.”

Gottlieb explained that what makes college basketball so special is “the emotion and the atmosphere” and that bringing the game to a dome “takes it away.”

“I would play the Final Four in an arena and not a dome,” said Gottlieb. “And the logic behind it is this: We’re taking away a portion of what makes college basketball so great just to decide who is a ‘true champion’ or just to sell more tickets and make more money.”

“I’m not a fan of doing something one way all year long and then radically altering it at the biggest moment,” said Tierney. “I think there’s something fundamentally wrong with that.”