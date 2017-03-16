CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
A Quick Look At Michigan State-Miami In The NCAA Tournament

March 16, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: miami, Michigan State

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — No. 8 seed Miami (21-11) vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State (19-14)

First Round, Midwest Region; Tulsa, Okla.; 9:20 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State is making its 20th straight NCAA Tournament appearance one year after losing in the first round as No. 2 seed. The Spartans hope to make amends for last season’s disappointment against a Miami team that has won at least one tournament game in its last three appearances.

SWEET HURRICANE: Miami has reached the NCAA Tournament twice previously in its first six seasons under coach Jim Larranaga, both times reaching the Sweet 16. Larranaga has seven NCAA appearances to his credit, including reaching the Final Four with George Mason in 2006.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has experienced plenty of postseason success in his 22 seasons with the Spartans. Izzo enters this postseason with a 46-18 record in the NCAA Tournament, the fifth-highest active winning percentage — behind only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Louisville’s Rick Pitino, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Kentucky’s John Calipari.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

