ACLU Challenges Trump’s Travel Ban In Michigan

March 16, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: aclu

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – President Donald Trump and federal agencies are being sued in Detroit over his revised ban on travel to the U.S. by people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan has joined in the legal challenge — filing suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit. The plaintiffs include nine people whose family members can’t travel to the U.S.

Rula Aoun is director of the Arab-American Civil Rights League — which also joined the suit with the ACLU.

“I certainly have faith in our justice system, had that not been the case, we wouldn’t be seeing so many federal judges coming out and ruling against something which is blantenly inappropriate and challenges what the president’s limitations and his executive authority is,” says Aoun.

U.S. Judges in Maryland and Hawaii already have blocked the President’s executive order — which aims to limit travel from six Muslim majority nations into the United States, in addition to temporarily stopping the refugee resettlement program.

The Trump administration argues that the ban is intended to protect the United States from terrorism. But ACLU attorney Michael Steinberg says the ban is motivated by “hostility to Islam” and strikes at religious freedom.

 

