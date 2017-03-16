CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Authorities Identify Teenage Suspect In Fire At Michigan Mosque

March 16, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: fire, mosque

YPSILANTI (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say they’ve identified a 16-year-old boy as a suspect in a fire that destroyed a mosque in Michigan.

The Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety says in a statement that an investigation has found that the fire isn’t considered a hate crime. The statement says the determination followed a “thorough review of evidence and investigative information.”

Saturday’s fire destroyed the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti in the Washtenaw County community of Pittsfield Township. No injuries were reported.

An investigation involving police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI identified the teen as a suspect in that fire, as well as another fire Feb. 27 at a vacant house.

Police say the teen and his parents cooperated with investigators. The Ann Arbor News reports he was released from custody, pending charges.

